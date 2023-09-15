DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus-based co-working business is redeveloping several historic homes and constructing a 15,000-square-foot building along the Scioto River in Dublin to launch a “one-of-a-kind co-working and entrepreneurship community.”

COhatch is transforming 2.85 acres along North Riverview Street near the Scioto River in Dublin to launch a mixed-use development named “Riverview Village,” boasted as a place to work with food and beverage options, and access to the Riverside Crossing Park. Dublin City Council approved a development agreement for the project on Monday with construction likely to begin next year.

“COhatch’s Riverview Village concept proposes a one-of-a-kind co-working and entrepreneurship community, it represents many aspects of the future of work,” said Meghan O’Callaghan, Dublin city manager, during an Aug. 28 city council meeting. “This concept includes a walkable district that attracts people with amenities and provides an opportunity to restore and revitalize the north Riverview neighborhood.”

A rendering of Riverview Village, anchored by the new 15,000-square-foot COhatch headquarters. (Courtesy Photo/Dublin City Council)

Launched in 2016, COhatch is home to co-working spaces and private offices with locations across nine cities, including Atlanta, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay. The company offers intimate “phone booth” rooms, fully-equipped podcast rooms, large meeting rooms and event spaces available for company gatherings, anniversary parties, reunions and even weddings.

Plans call for Riverview Village to include the construction of COhatch’s new 15,000-square-foot headquarters and the restoration of four historic Dublin homes. Once completed, the company said the renovated buildings will be home to private offices, company suites, meeting spaces, individual company retreat homes, bars and restaurants, indoor and outdoor event spaces, and more for year-round use and entertainment.

“Restoring the historic houses and maintaining the charm of historic Dublin is critical in our design,” said Joel Limes, COhatch co-chief brand office, in a release. “There is something special about being able to create an integrated experience of many structures, some new and some old, that will inspire, energize, and connect the public for many years to come.”

In the evening, the village pathways and streets will be lit with streetlights creating a serene ambiance for events, family get-togethers, fundraisers and more, COhatch said in a release. Newly constructed pedestrian walkways and streets will also connect the village to North High Street to expand the entire footprint of historic Dublin.

To bring the village to fruition, the city of Dublin and COhatch created opportunities for economic incentives to be passed onto its members and are continuing to work together to establish partnerships with other local stakeholders that specialize in business innovation.

“Dublin is very strategic and forward-thinking. Together, we have created an umbrella economic incentive for thousands of businesses to locate in Riverview Village,” said Matt Davis, COhatch CEO. “These incentives will be available for even the smallest companies, so they can participate to further stimulate incubation and innovation.”

Learn more and view COhatch’s full Riverview Village proposal here.