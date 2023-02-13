DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — The North Market in Dublin’s Bridge Park is opening a second bar, set to join the market’s 13 tenants this spring.

(Courtesy Photo/Market Bar Vinoteca)

Market Bar Vinoteca is coming to the south end of the building, opposite the existing Market Bar. The space is a new concept by the team behind Market Bar and will serve cocktails, local craft beers and a collection of wines by the glass or for retail.

“We’re very excited and looking forward to opening Market Bar Vinoteca and offering a relaxed, approachable, curated wine experience to our friends in Bridge Park and Dublin,” said Pete Volker, co-owner of Market Bar.

A rending of the upcoming Market Bar Vinoteca. (Courtesy Photo/Market Bar Vinoteca)

Selections available at Market Bar. (Courtesy Photo/Market Bar)

A look inside Market Bar. (Courtesy Photo/Market Bar)

Selections available at Market Bar. (Courtesy Photo/Market Bar)

Vinoteca is aiming to open this spring after construction begins in the coming weeks. Renovations in the building’s south end will also include the retail shopping area moved to Vinoteca and new seating options, lighting and décor.

Dublin’s North Market began welcoming guests nearly two and a half years ago and currently has 13 open merchants with plans to add five more, according to a release.

“North Market Bridge Park opened to the public in November 2020. In that time, it has become clear that activating the south end of the Market is the right decision to create the best experience for our customers and to ensure the success of every one of our merchants,” said Rick Wolfe, CEO of the North Market.

An announcement will follow when an opening date for Market Bar Vinoteca is finalized.