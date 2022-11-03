Watch the music video in the video player above (Courtesy/Washington Township Fire Department).

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — As daylight saving time comes to a close, the Washington Township Fire Department in Dublin is reminding Ohioans to turn back their clocks and check the batteries in their smoke alarms with a music video.

To the tune of Cher’s “If I Could Turn Back Time,” the department created a parody music video on why smoke detectors save lives and the importance of practicing home fire drills. Fire Chief Alex O’Connell said checking a smoke alarm is simple, only takes a few minutes and could be the difference between life and death.

“Smoke alarms cut the chances of dying in a fire in half, but they need to be in working condition in order to do their job,” said O’Connell.

Clocks are turning back an hour this weekend for the end of daylight saving time, possibly marking one of the last times clocks fall back in the U.S. The fire department this makes it a great time to check the batteries on smoke alarms

Learn more about changing the batteries in your smoke detectors here.