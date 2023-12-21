DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — A recreation space billed as the “largest indoor sandbox” in central Ohio is now open.

Little Diggers Playspace is welcoming guests at 6327 Sawmill Road in Dublin, neighboring the Rettig Music store and across the street from Trader Joe’s. The spot features three play spaces spanning more than 1,000 square feet of sand and about 200 individual toys.

Designed for children ages 7 and under, Little Diggers aims for each participant “to have a sensory-rich experience, developing motor and problem-solving skills with each scoop of sand,” according to the company’s site.

(Courtesy Photo/Little Diggers Playspace)

No reservation is necessary, as general play is first come, first served. Admission for one child for a half hour of play is $12, with additional siblings costing $10 each. A full hour is $16 for the first child, $12 for a sibling and $10 for additional siblings. Each additional hour is $5.

Participants over 18 need their own waiver signed, and all minors must be listed on a present adult’s waiver.

Food, drink, shoes and other items that could contaminate the sand are strictly prohibited in the boxes. Each day the team inspects and rakes the sand, and the play space is home to an air filtration system to keep the space clean.

Invite up to nine of your child’s best friends for a “construction-themed” birthday package, including a two-hour party room experience that includes a own private sandbox. Each child receives a Little Diggers hat to make them feel like a true construction crew member.

Little Diggers is closed Monday, open 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Learn more here.