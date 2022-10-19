DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Cameron Mitchell is getting into the hotel business with the confidence of a man who knows what he doesn’t know.

His eponymous Columbus-based restaurant group, well-known for its decades of experience and the dozens of establishments in its portfolio, is teaming up with developer Crawford Hoying on a new boutique hotel project at Bridge Park in Dublin.

It’s a new type of venture for the high-profile Central Ohio power player.

“We have no illusions about what we’re getting into,” Mitchell said. “There are going to be nuances about the hotel business that we don’t know. We’re going to learn as we go.”

The idea first came up five or six years ago during a happy hour with Crawford Hoying Principal Brent Crawford.

