A rendering of Valentina’s, submitted to Dublin’s Planning and Zoning Commission. (Courtesy Photo/City of Dublin)

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus-based restaurant group is expanding with a new Italian restaurant.

(Courtesy Photo/Cameron Mitchell Restaurants)

Cameron Mitchell Restaurants will open an Italian restaurant named Valentina’s at 4595 Bridge Park Avenue in Dublin on May 30, the company announced on Monday. The new dining experience was inspired by a company trip to Italy and named after Valentina Abbona, the owner of a fifth-generation family winery in the village of Barolo.

“We want everyone who enters Valentina’s to feel as if they are visiting a quant countryside home in Italy,” said David Miller, president of Cameron Mitchell Restaurants. “This concept holds a special place in our hearts, bringing back fond memories of our 25th anniversary trip.”

A rendering of Valentina’s, submitted to Dublin’s Planning and Zoning Commission. (Courtesy Photo/City of Dublin)

A rendering of Valentina’s, submitted to Dublin’s Planning and Zoning Commission. (Courtesy Photo/City of Dublin)

Valetina’s will add to Cameron Mitchell’s expansive portfolio of about 20 restaurants in Ohio, Texas, Illinois and other states. Other Cameron Mitchell restaurants in Columbus include Budd Dairy Food Hall, Lincoln Social, Marcella’s and Mitchell’s Ocean Club.

Earlier this year, the restaurant group announced it will add another steakhouse inside the PNC Plaza building in downtown Columbus and a Mediterranean restaurant in Easton’s North District. Another Italian restaurant, Cento, will open in German Village this spring.

The restaurant will add 110 new jobs to Dublin’s Bridge Park, Cameron Mitchell said. Learn more and view current openings here.