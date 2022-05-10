DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – A spot popular during the annual Memorial Tournament that closed earlier this year will reopen for five days in June.

The Bogey Inn announced it will host five days of events during this year’s Memorial Tournament.

Food trucks, full bars, and music will be provided at tented outdoor areas and open-air locations on the property. The Bogey’s indoor facilities will not be open.

There will be a daily cover charge.

Dates and hours for events are:

Wednesday, June 1, 4-11 p.m. – featuring the music of Alexis Gomez (7-10 p.m.)

Thursday, June 2, 11 a.m. – 12 a.m. – featuring Brian Day and JT Hiller (4-8 p.m.) and the Reaganomics (8-11 p.m.)

Friday, June 3, 11 a.m. – 2 a.m. – featuring Dan Orr LIVE (4-8 p.m.) and Shucking Bubba Deluxe (8:45-11:45 p.m.)

Saturday, June 4, 11 a.m. – 2 a.m. – featuring Chris Logsdon (4-8 p.m.) and LT Dan’s New Legs (8:45-11:45 p.m.)

Sunday, June 5, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Food trucks to be featured throughout the week include Demos Grill, Hacks Slider Shack, Holy Crepes, Iron Grill, Papa John’s, Pitabilities, Schmidt’s Sausage Haus, Roosters, Tacomania, and Taesty’s.

The restaurant closed in late February of this year after the death of the restaurant’s owner, Jeff Parenteau.

