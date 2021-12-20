DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who passed a threatening note to a teller at a Dublin bank on Monday morning is now being sought by police.

Monday, Dec. 20, around 9:10 a.m., a man entered the Huntington Bank on Frantz Road and passed a threatening note to a teller.

The suspect has an estimated height between 5 feet, 11 inches and 6 feet. He was wearing a black T-shirt, a grey jacket, glasses and a dark baseball hat at the time of the robbery, police said in a media release.

Anyone with information on the individual in the following photos is asked to contact Detective David Aronovic at 614.410.4827 or daronovic@dublin.oh.us. Tips may also be shared anonymously online with the Dublin Police.

Huntington Bank is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the robber; please contact Central Ohio Crime Stoppers with tips, the release concluded.