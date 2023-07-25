DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Developers are aiming to overhaul six-acres of a Dublin shopping district east of Bridge Park to build a nearly 300-unit apartment complex sporting an industrial aesthetic.

Stavroff Land and Development, a Dublin-based developer, is proposing two four-story apartment buildings housing 284 units in the northwest corner of Dublin Village Center, near the intersection of Tuller Road and Village Parkway. The shopping area, owned by Stavroff since 2009, is three miles from Riverside Drive and directly northeast of Greystone Mews condominiums.

“This is the first step in a multi-step, multi-year mixed-use development on what is now a retail center site,” said Brian Kinzelman, president of MKSK and leading architect for the proposal, at a Dublin Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on July 20. “[The site] is the east front door to the city of Dublin, not insignificant.”

A rendering of the proposed Dublin Village Center apartment complex. (Courtesy Photo/Dublin Planning and Zoning Commission)

The complex would feature a fitness center, lounge and terrace with apartments ranging from a 585-square-foot one bedroom to a 1,350-square-foot two bedroom, according to a concept plan submitted to the planning and zoning commission. Possibly built in two phases depending on market conditions, the development would demolish 70,000 square feet of existing commercial space.

However, Warren Fishman, planning and zoning commissioner, expressed concern during the July 20 meeting that the proposal does not include enough parking for the 284 units. Stavroff executives noted that the proposal’s parking meets city code and said the complex could be marketed to young professionals who prioritize walkability.

“I don’t know any adult living in Dublin, Ohio, that doesn’t have a car,” said Fishman. “They don’t take buses, they drive cars. We’re going to have to assume, even one bedroom units, if it’s a married couple, they’re going to have two cars. That’s going to be a problem.”

Rebecca Call, planning and zoning commission chair, said the proposal suffers from sitting next to similar multi-family residential developments, providing for a lack of housing variety in the area. Call said the proposal is progressing, but requires further tinkering to create a complex that is “distinctly Dublin.”

“This application could get there, but I don’t think it’s there yet,” said Call. “What I’m hearing the rest of the commissioners say is, it’s definitely a positive maybe, but, as far as if we were to move this exact plan forward, I think we’d have a lot of details to still have to worry about.”

After reimagining, Stavroff will bring the proposal back to the planning and zoning commission for review. The commission meets twice each month, watch previous meetings here. View Stavroff’s entire proposal here.