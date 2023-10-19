DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — A years-long effort to construct nearly 400 homes across more than 100 acres in Dublin has once again been delayed after the city’s planning commission said the proposal lacked “respect for natural site features.”

The Dublin Planning and Zoning Commission tabled a proposal by Edge, a Columbus-based architecture firm, on Oct. 12 for the proposed “Amlin Crossing” neighborhood, a development seeking approval since 2021. The proposal called for 371 single-family lots to be constructed by Schottenstein Homes across 105 acres east of Cosgray Road and south of the Rings Road intersection.

The commission expressed concern during the Oct. 12 meeting and found the proposal did not meet a majority of the criteria set by the city. The commission said Edge’s plans encroach on wetlands, feature subpar townhome designs, lack bike trails, feature inadequate provision of stormwater systems, and include 90-degree parking, which is not permitted.

A rendering of the proposed ‘Amlin Crossing’ neighborhood, featuring 371 single-family lots. (Courtesy Photo/City of Dublin)

“Staff finds that the project is lacking in respect for the natural site features, proper relationships between the buildings and the land, architectural design,” states the commission’s review.

Greg Chillog, Edge’s principal architect, said during the meeting the firm is looking for common ground, and argued that respecting the city’s current directives would leave just 35 acres of the 105-acre site available for development.

Commissioner Lance Schneier said he is sympathetic with the developer, but noted “the goal post has not been moved” and said all pending applications are subject to the same guidelines. Commission chair Rebecca Call said the parcel is inherently difficult, even comparing the site to a football field with an “Alaska winter on one end and an Arizona summer in the other end.”

“The process has been long because we’re trying to figure out coaching strategies, we’re trying to figure out how we’re going to staff the offense and the defense and, meanwhile, the league passes new rules,” Call said. “And that’s reality.”

Edge can return in the near future to present a new proposal. The commission meets twice each month, watch previous meetings here. View Edge’s tabled proposal here.