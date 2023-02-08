See a previous report on the suspected murder-suicide at a Dublin home in the video player above.

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — An autopsy report has ruled a 54-year-old man died by suicide after he was found dead with his wife and son in their Dublin home last month.

Rajan Rajaram, 54, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the report from the Franklin County Coroner’s Office. Rajaram, along with Santhalatha Rajan, 51, and Anish Rajan Rajaram, 19, were found dead in their home in the 7000 block of Balfoure Circle in January.

Investigators said the victims were all family: a mother, father and son.

Officers went to the home just after 2 a.m. on Jan. 18 after a friend of one of the residents called to request a well-being check. Detectives said in their initial investigation that all three died from apparent gunshot wounds in a suspected murder-suicide.

Officers did not see signs of forced entry inside the home. They also believe the bodies had been inside the house for several days. The three bodies were identified two days later on Jan. 20.

