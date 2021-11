DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after a crash along I-270 near Dublin, early Thursday morning.

According to a spokesperson with Dublin Police Department, just before 1 a.m., a two-vehicle crash was reported in the area of I-270 and U.S. 33 in the northwest side of Franklin County.

Two people, both males, were killed in the crash. A third person was taken to an area hospital.

I-270 northbound is closed in the area while police continue to investigate.