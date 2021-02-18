Dublin woman gains TikTok fame with Miss America parodies, comedy skits

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH)– Sarah-Jay Pierce got on TikTok at the urging of her pre-teen niece, and like many millennial content creators, started gaining traction with her own videos during the early days of the pandemic.

“I was overwhelmed,” Pierce said about her early success. “The first video that went viral was my second or third video. It was just one of those parenting moments that you capture and I was just telling a story of our daughter who said something funny to my husband. And it was more of a memory for me. I didn’t expect it to get shot up on the ‘For You Page.'”

That video she posted on April 1 (linked below) now has nearly 600,000 views. She has also garnered more 6.8 million likes and 133,000 followers on the video app since then.

It’s like the endorphin app. Sarah-Jay Pierce, TikTok content creator

Six months later, the singer and actress was inspired to create her own series in the popular point of view (POV) genre.

“I’ve lived in the South. I’ve lived in the Southwest. I’m from the Midwest. So I know a lot about the states, and I love accents,” she explained. “So I thought, ‘why don’t I do a play on Miss USA and Miss America?’ The first one I posted went viral immediately, and from then on, I was like, ‘ok, I have a little bit of something here.'”

In the Miss America/USA videos, Pierce draws on state rivalries like Ohio Sate-Michigan and New York vs. Chicago pizza for inspiration. Several of the videos in the series, which number more than two dozen now, have more than 1 million views.

“I love the Ohio comments. I live for them. I wait for them. I love the Michigan people, so that’s always entertaining. It is all in good fun,” Pierce added. I love every state. I’m partial to some girls just because I think they’re fun to play. Miss Ohio being one of them. Miss Nebraska I love because she’s just so wholesome, and Louisiana is my favorite outfit alone and her sass.”

CLICK HERE to see more of Sarah-Jay Pierce’s TikTok videos.