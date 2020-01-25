Dublin seeking names for new pedestrian bridge

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — The city of Dublin is asking the public to help name the new pedestrian bridge set to open in about six weeks.

Called Dub the Bridge, the city is asking residents to pick from a list of proposed names, or suggest one of their own.

Submissions will be accepted until Jan. 31.

“Members of Dublin City Council have expressed a desire for the name to be strongly tied to Dublin and to be accessible, something people will use on a daily basis,” the city posted on its website. “They are also looking for a name that will promote the connectivity of the bridge, which will link destinations on both sides of the river.”

Now that the pedestrian bridge has an opening date, help us name it! Submit your best names through January 31 to help us Dub the Bridge.

The bridge will link the east and west sides of the river, connecting Dublin’s historic district with the future Riverside Crossing Park and the Bridge Park mixed-use development.

The S-shaped suspension bridge will be 169 feet high, 760 feet long, and 14 feet wide with a total of 43 suspension cables.

Some of the names so far that have been suggested include:

Dublin Bridge

Dublin Connector Bridge

Connected Dublin Bridge

Emerald Connector Bridge

Emerald City Bridge

Emerald Crossing Bridge

The Link

Dublin 2020 Bridge

So far, the response has been great, but according to one Dublin city employee, there is one name that does not need to be suggested again.

In case anyone's wondering, I'm the one getting all these ideas in my inbox. Hundreds of submissions in less than a day

Click here to submit your name for the bridge.

Dublin city staff will review submissions and make a recommendation to the city council, which will have the final say.

The bridge is scheduled to open March 13.