Dublin-Scioto grad pays it forward with blood drive

GALLOWAY, Ohio (WCMH) – Dublin-Scioto graduate Austin Mooney is paying it forward after blood donations saved his life.

The 25-year-old and the Versiti Blood Center of Ohio hosted the Austin Mooney Celebration of Life Blood Drive in Galloway Saturday.

Mooney received a heart and double-lung transplant at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in June 2020.

Complications kept him in the hospital and donated blood he received was critical in his survival.

Now, he, his family, and friends are urging everyone to donate.

“We just really were hoping for a good turnout, and so far, we’ve had amazing sign ups and it just shows that so many people are in need,” Mooney said. “If we can help just one person out with this, then it would be a success for us.”

Mooney and his wife Larisa said the need for blood remains critical and all donations from Saturday’s drive will be used in central Ohio.