Dublin schools to return to in-person instruction Nov. 2

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — The Dublin Board of Education voted Tuesday to send kindergarten through eighth grade students back to full-day, in-school learning starting Nov. 2.

Dublin City Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Hoadley said the district is staffed up with custodians and said every classroom has a gallon of sanitizer.

The district said it will clean buses in between bus stops and also have assigned seats.

Board members talked about increased air flow and mentioned all air filers will be up to CDC recommendations within the next few weeks.

The district’s Medical Protocol Committee said it has been working on what additional protocols will be needed to ensure the safety of everyone in the buildings.

Parents, students and teachers addressed the school board during a Tuesday meeting, asking the board to consider the disruption level it causes families when it makes these decisions.

Another issue the district has is making sure it has enough substitute teachers to fill in absences on a daily basis. The district’s current substitute pool is down 30 percent.

The board also said it will be monitoring COVID-19 data over the next two weeks and could make a change during the next board meeting.