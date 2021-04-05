Dublin school district hires Hilliard schools leader as new superintendent

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — There will be new leadership at Dublin City Schools.

The School Board of Education voted unanimously during a special meeting to fill the superintendent role after the previous one stepped down about a month ago.

It’s a familiar face — Dr. John Marschhausen — who’s currently leading the Hilliard City School District.

This is coming full circle for him; eight years ago, he interviewed for the very same job he accepted Monday night.

“I believe I’m a better candidate today than I would have been in 2013,” Marschhausen said after the board voted 5-0 to hire him as their next superintendent of schools

He says after 16 years in his career as a superintendent, eight of which have been with the Hilliard City School District, this will be a new chapter and a new challenge.

He hopes to help build a stronger community as the new superintendent of Dublin.

“One of things that we’ve been able to do in Hilliard is a strong team and a great community culture and a focus on that culture has really served us well during the pandemic because when things get tough and you fall back on that culture, people rise to the occasion,” Marchhausen said.

One Hilliard parent said whoever comes next will have big shoes to fill.

“It’s actually disappointing because he’s done so much great work in our district,” said Hilliard parent Debbie Lairson. “Our kids have learned so much not just academically, but about how to be better humans.”

Hilliard City School Board President Lisa Whiting released a statement saying, in part:

“It’s with bittersweet emotions we wish Dr. Marschhausen well on his next step. Dr. Marschhausen has made an incredible impact on our students, staff, and community, and he will be missed.”

Marschhausen submitted his resignation to Hilliard, effective April 30, following the Dublin board’s approval of his hire, which was a unanimous vote.

“Now more than ever, it’s important that we build strong teams, that we’re able to come together and get alignment with where do we want to go with what’s next,” he said during the meeting.

His contract will officially start Aug. 1, but Marschhausen will start the transition in May with consulting work.

“During the month of April, I’ll be finishing up officially in Hilliard and I’ll be devoting most of my time to making sure that that team is in a great place to hand off to whoever Hilliard’s new superintendent is,” he said.

Hilliard City Schools is looking to approve an interim superintendent and begin its search for new leadership pending board approval. Their next BOE meeting is April 12.

The Hilliard School Board’s statement read, “This is a critical time in education. The Hilliard Schools Superintendent position is one of the most prestigious education jobs in the state. This Board is firmly focused on finding the best candidate to run the district.”

At Monday’s meeting, Marchhausen presented the board with a 100 Day Plan, which can be found here.