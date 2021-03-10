Dublin releases route for “reverse” St. Patrick’s Day Parade this Saturday

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Dublin has released the route for this weekend’s St. Patrick’s Day “reverse” parade.

Set to begin Saturday at 11 a.m., the floats will stand still and the people will drive by the floats and other entertainment in Darree Fields.

Parade attendees will enter on Cosgray Road, travel through Darree, and exit the parade on Houchard Road.

The 2021 “Greenest Grandest Parade” will end at 1 p.m., with anyone in line at that time allowed to finish the parade.

“Rather than large groups of spectators gathering along Frantz Road, Bridge Street, and High Street, they will instead drive through the parade at Darree Fields and remain safely in their vehicles,” the City of Dublin said in a press release.

The parade will celebrate Irish spirit with bagpipers, Irish dancers, floats, helium balloons and other creative performances in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, the press release said.

Decorate your car or truck in St. Patrick’s Day colors and follow the route from Darree Fields at the Cosgray Road and Shier Rings Road roundabout.

While Dublin Police, City staff and volunteers will work hard to maintain traffic flow, vehicles on the parade route may move slow as spectators enjoy the entertainment.