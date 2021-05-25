Dublin pools, rec centers set out guidance for ‘new normal’

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — The Dublin Recreation Services division has released new guidelines for community pools and recreation centers after the easing of COVID-19 regulations.

Starting May 29, when pools are scheduled to reopen, members who are fully vaccinated will not be required to wear masks. In addition, the department is doing away with scheduling swimming blocks and opening special features such as water slides.

During the first four days of operation, through June 2, members and guest who are not fully vaccinated should continue to wear a face covering when entering or entering the facility and avoid congregating in large groups.

Lounge furniture for the North Pool won’t be available on opening weekend due to COVID-19-related shipping delays.

At the Dublin Community Recreation Center, all areas are returning to normal status starting May 29. There will also be full locker room access, gymnasium equipment available, and full court play.

The Abbey Theater will increase its capacity from 25 percent to 50 percent starting June 2.

The spray fountains at Ballantrae Community Park will be fully operational starting May 29.

For a full rundown of the Dublin Recreation Services announcement, click here.