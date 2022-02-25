DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Dublin police said they are searching for a missing 32-year-old woman who was last seen Saturday, Feb. 19.

Bianca Van Heyningen reportedly left her home on West Dublin Granville Road between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the Dublin Police Department.

Police said they received information that the 32-year-old was wearing red or black leggings, a black Old Navy short-sleeved shirt and a black jacket.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Dublin Police Department at 614.889.1112.