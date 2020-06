COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Dublin are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen Saturday morning.

According to Dublin police, Ellie Asch was last seen near Grizzell Middle School around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police say she was last seen wearing a light colored top, black athletic pants and light colored shoes.

She is believed to be on foot, possibly heading to the Ostrander area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dublin police at 614-889-1112.