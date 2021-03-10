Dublin Police investigating man taking photos of, approaching children

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Dublin Police are investigating three incidents over the last number of days where a man took cellphone photos of children, attempting to approach one of them before running away.

According to police, the incidents happened in the Muirfield area when a man approximately 50 to 60 years old took cellphone photos of children on March 7 and 8 before attempting to gain attention of a child walking outside on March 9.

On March 7 at approximately 4:53 p.m., the man approached three children playing near Berkshire Court. The man took a picture of the children, saying he was going to post it on social media, police said.

The next day, police said the same man took a picture of a child riding a bike near Tain Drive at approximately 4 p.m.

Police said that on March 9, at approximately 4:45 p.m., the same man tried to get the attention of a child walking in the area of Avery Road and Muirfield Drive. The man quickly left the area, police said.

Police are searching for a dark-colored Tesla sedan with white interior. The believe the letter X is in the license plate.

Dublin Police said they wish to speak with the man. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dublin Police at 614-889-1112.

