Dublin Pet Fair canceled for this year

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — The Dublin Pet Fair has been canceled for this year.

Set for Sept. 27, the organizers said the cancellation was due to the coronavirus.

“Due to COVID-19, I have decided to cancel the Dublin Pet Fair this year,” said fair founder Susan Willis in a statement. “The health and safety to our volunteers, participants, and guest is our priority. See you all next year on September 26, 2021.”

This would have been the fair’s eighth year.

The fair is held to raise awareness for local animal rescues and shelters in central Ohio and promote pet adoptions.