Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 35,513 cases, 2,155 deaths

Dublin Pet Fair canceled for this year

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Ohio

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — The Dublin Pet Fair has been canceled for this year.

Set for Sept. 27, the organizers said the cancellation was due to the coronavirus.

“Due to COVID-19, I have decided to cancel the Dublin Pet Fair this year,” said fair founder Susan Willis in a statement. “The health and safety to our volunteers, participants, and guest is our priority. See you all next year on September 26, 2021.”

This would have been the fair’s eighth year.

The fair is held to raise awareness for local animal rescues and shelters in central Ohio and promote pet adoptions.

Coronavirus in Ohio resources:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools