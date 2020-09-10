Dublin motorcyclist killed after hitting low-hanging power line

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – A Dublin man was killed Wednesday in a crash in Union County.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched on a report of a crash at the intersection of State Route 736 and Taylor Road at 2:49 p.m Wednesday.

Deputies found a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle lying on its side and a 2001 Kenworth semi-truck towing a farm implement near the intersection, according to reports.

After investigating, deputies discovered that the semi was driving north on State Route 736 when it became entangled with overhead utility lines and pulled the lines down into the roadway.

Deputies say traffic was backed up due to the downed utility lines. The motorcyclist passed the vehicles attempting to turn west onto Taylor Road. The motorcyclist failed to see the low hanging utility line and struck it, causing the motorcycle to overturn.

Richard L. Wehling, 77, was driving the motorcycle at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies continue to investigate, but do not believe alcohol was involved.