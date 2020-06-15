Dublin man killed in northwest Columbus motorcycle crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say a Dublin man was killed in a crash in northwest Columbus Saturday evening.

It happened around 8:41 p.m. Saturday along Sawmill Road at the intersection of Snoufer Road.

According to Columbus police, 21-year-old Hasan Khan was driving north on Sawmill Rd. when he collided with a southbound Jeep Renegade that was turning left on to Snoufer Road. Khan was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The 20-year-old driver and passengers, 15 and 5, were not injured.

