Dublin Link pedestrian bridge reopens Saturday

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – After closing for a few weeks, the Dublin Link bridge has reopened.

The pedestrian bridge was shut down back on May 4 because workers needed to seal and paint parts of the walkway. The bridge was opened to the public on March 17.

City leaders say the public is now free to enjoy using the bridge, but remember to practice social distancing.

The bridge was opened to pedestrians on March 10.

The S-shaped suspension bridge is 169 feet high, 760 feet long, and 14 feet wide with a total of 43 suspension cables.

The bridge links the east and west sides of the Scioto River, connecting Dublin’s historic district with the future Riverside Crossing Park and the Bridge Park mixed-use development.

The city approved a budget of $22.75 million for the bridge in September 2016. Construction on the bridge began in February 2017.