Dublin joins Columbus, other Central Ohio suburbs in requiring face masks

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — As COVID-19 cases climb statewide, more Central Ohio cities are rolling out their own safety measures. Monday, Dublin became the sixth local municipality to issue a face mask requirement.

Dublin city manager Dana McDaniel’s executive order took effect in the days following similar measures from Bexley, Columbus, Whitehall, Westerville, and Grandview Heights. Upper Arlington’s City Council planned to consider a mask mandate during a special meeting Monday evening.

McDaniel said the mandate’s primary goal is to protect everyone’s safety and prevent the city’s businesses from future COVID-related closures.

Masks have been required at many businesses before the mandate, including North High Brewing Company, where worker Adam Bolen called it a common sense safety measure.

“I hope everyone gets on the same page so we can maybe get past this quicker,” he said.

Critics of mask mandates have voiced concerns about government overreach, but others think it’s necessary to make face coverings a requirement.

“Whatever needs to be done, needs to be done. It needs to be controlled,” said Rick DeShone.

Cindi Warner added, “It’s pretty bad if you have to do mandates. It’s pretty easy to understand – put a mask on.”

The Dublin mandate requires almost everyone to cover their nose and mouth in indoor public spaces and outdoors when social distancing is difficult. The rule does include several exceptions for individuals with disabilities or medical conditions, children under age 6, people actively eating or drinking, engaging in strenuous exercise or undergoing dental or medical procedures and those whose religious beliefs prohibit face coverings.

The city manager said violators can be subject to a third-degree misdemeanor, though the city’s first priority will be to educate about the importance of masks.

The mandate will stay in effect until the State of Emergency is lifted or it is otherwise modified by another executive order.

You can read the full text of the Dublin mask requirement here.