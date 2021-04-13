‘Dublin Irish Days’ to replace annual festival in August

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — The 2021 Dublin Irish Festival will be replaced by a series of city-wide celebrations in August.

According to the City, Dublin Irish Days, presented by the Dublin Irish Festival will take place August 5-8. Organizers say it will celebrate the traditions of the festival while prioritizing the health and safety of participants.

Announced events and attractions include:

Dublin Irish Festival 5K

Dub Crawl

Live Concerts

The play “The Irish and How They Got That Way” will be presented at the Coffman Park Amphitheater

Festival merchandise vendors at the Darby Street Marketplace

Wee Folk area at Riverside Crossing Park

Festival musicians and dancers will pop up throughout downtown

During the Irish Days, shops and restaurants will offer Irish specials.

In addition, the city announced plans for Memorial Day and Independence Day celebrationbs.