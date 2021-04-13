‘Dublin Irish Days’ to replace annual festival in August

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — The 2021 Dublin Irish Festival will be replaced by a series of city-wide celebrations in August.
According to the City, Dublin Irish Days, presented by the Dublin Irish Festival will take place August 5-8. Organizers say it will celebrate the traditions of the festival while prioritizing the health and safety of participants.
Announced events and attractions include:
- Dublin Irish Festival 5K
- Dub Crawl
- Live Concerts
- The play “The Irish and How They Got That Way” will be presented at the Coffman Park Amphitheater
- Festival merchandise vendors at the Darby Street Marketplace
- Wee Folk area at Riverside Crossing Park
- Festival musicians and dancers will pop up throughout downtown
During the Irish Days, shops and restaurants will offer Irish specials.
In addition, the city announced plans for Memorial Day and Independence Day celebrationbs.
- Memorial Day – Monday, May 31, the City of Dublin will honor veterans who lost their lives in service to our country. In cooperation with the Wesley G. Davids American Legion Post 800, a virtual event will be presented. The picnic, as well as the in-person procession and ceremony, that are typically held will not take place this year.
- Independence Day – Independence Day will be celebrated Saturday, July 3. The City plans to host a fireworks display as well as two physically distanced concerts in Coffman Park and at Coffman High School grounds.
The parade will either be similar to last year’s parade through Dublin neighborhoods, the St. Patrick’s Day Reverse Parade, which took place on March 13, 2021, or it could look like the traditional parade in Historic Dublin depending on current COVID-19 safety guidelines at the time of the event. Neighborhood bike brigades and fishing derbies, will all be part of the festivities. Schedule and ticket sale information will be announced at a later date.