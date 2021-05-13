Dublin Fifth Third Bank robbed; police release suspect photos

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Dublin police are looking for a man they say robbed a Fifth Third Bank at gunpoint.

It happened Wednesday around 10:19 a.m. at the bank’s Perimeter Dr. location.

Police say the man entered the bank, displayed a gun, and demanded cash. He received an undisclosed amount of cash, then left the bank on foot.





Armed robbery suspect

The suspect is described as having a thin build, and standing between 5-feet 6-inches, and 5-feet-9 inches tall. At the time of the robbery he was wearing a black hoodie, blue surgical mask, gray athletic pants, and black-and-yellow basketball shoes.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Detective Andrea Shull at 614.410.4800 or ashull@dublin.oh.us. Tips may also be shared anonymously online.