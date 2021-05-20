Dublin DORA kicks off Thursday

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Visitors to downtown Dublin will now be able to sip, stroll, and shop with new rules permitting open containers for adults set to take affect on Thursday.

Dublin is the latest central Ohio city to implement a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA), a concept approved by the state back in 2015.

“This is going to be a great boost for our businesses. It can’t be at a better time, we’ve got Memorial Day weekend coming up, we’ve got the Memorial Golf Tournament,” says Grant Marsh, the General Manager at North High Brewing.

Each downtown business will display one of three DORA signs in the window, so visitors know exactly who is participating.

As is the case in cities like Hilliard, Powell, and Worthington, there are several guidelines that patrons must follow.

One restriction that will be unique to Dublin is patrons will not be able to take drinks from one DORA to the other.

The city approved two separate designated outdoor refreshment areas– one in historic Dublin, the second in the Bridge Park area. Drinks will have to remain in the area they were purchased.

Drinks are not allowed on the Dublin Link pedestrian bridge.

Participants must be 21-or-older, cups must be thrown away before patrons enter their next establishment, and all drinks must be purchased at a participating bar or restaurant. BYOB or outside beverages are not permitted.

The DORA concept is designed to enhance the outdoor dining and entertainment experience.

Cities and businesses alike also want to encourage more traffic in participating restaurants and businesses who are still recovering from the past year.

“As we begin to pull out of the pandemic, we feel like this is a great time and opportunity for us to attract more of the community over to here to all of our restaurants and re-invest time and energy and money to our communities that supported us during the pandemic as well,” Marsh adds.

DORA hours of operation in Dublin will be from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m., Thursdays through Saturdays.

The two approved DORAs are pilots, with the city planning to review their implementation and performance at the end of August.

For more information, including a map and list of participating businesses, visit https://dublinohiousa.gov/dora/.