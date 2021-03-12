Dublin continues traditional St. Patrick’s Day parade but reverses it for 2021

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — The St. Patrick’s Day parade is an annual tradition in Dublin. The city is known for their Irish traditions and celebrations surrounding the holiday.

Though it may not look the same as it has in years past, this year the city is moving forward with the parade by going in reverse.

“We knew we’re Dublin and we couldn’t go a second year without a St. Patrick’s Day parade,” admits the city’s Director or Events Alison LeRoy.

One year ago, the City of Dublin was forced to cancel their highly anticipated parade because of the pandemic. This year, however, they’re providing a COVID-safe alternative for those wishing to celebrate.

“We’ve had a lot of adjustments throughout the year,” says LeRoy. “This year we’re going to have a ‘reverse parade.'”

Instead of watching from the sidewalk, spectators will celebrate inside their cars at Daree Fields.

The parking lots on either side of the park will be filled with floats and participants, while what the city hopes are festive spectators make their way down the park’s main road.

“We really want people to come out and have some fun. You know, decorate your cars, dress your kids up, just really come and enjoy it,” LeRoy asks.

During a normal year, the event draws crowds of up to 20,000 people — forcing organizers this year to get creative.

“Even our units are going to be socially distanced. People are going to be wearing masks, we’re not passing out candy or other materials. So we’re just trying to make it as safe as we can and still be fun,” says LeRoy.

All spectators will be required to stay in their car, meaning there will be no search for a pot of gold.

With the luck of the Irish though, organizers hope will come a rainbow at the end of the COVID storm.

“It is kind of hard to do things differently, but I think that’s the spirit of Dublin,” says LeRoy.

The parade will start at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The city is asking people to plan on arriving no earlier than 10:45 a.m. They will let as many cars through as they can until 1 p.m.

In addition to the parade this weekend, adults can enjoy the Celtic Cocktail Trail, while children and families can participate in the Fair Door Trail where they can win prizes for locating fairies at different businesses in downtown Dublin.