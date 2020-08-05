Dublin City Schools to start school year with two weeks of remote learning

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Dublin City Schools’ parents protested before Tuesday’s board meeting demanding schools open back up for in-person learning.

The school board decided to start the school year with at least two weeks of remote learning and ease into remote learning.

The board approved starting remote learning on Aug. 24, with orientation for its hybrid learning starting Sept. 8, and the district will start full hybrid learning on Sept. 21.

Board members said there is not a perfect plan because parents were split on what they wanted for their kids.

“There are people working all over this country that have to go into their worksites, and are back to work doing their jobs because their jobs are essential. I think teachers’ jobs are just as essential as everyone else’s,” said parent Mark Flesch.

The message from some parents and student outside the Dublin City Schools’ board meeting was clear: teachers and kids should go back to school.

Dublin was one of seven schools Tuesday where parents protested in favor of returning to in-person instruction to start the school year.

“I don’t really want to do online learning because, like, my mom has to teach me and I feel like it’s just funner from my teacher,” said one Dublin City Schools third grader.

Jessica Kittrell said it is hard enough for her family to do remote learning because she and her husband have to work, and neither are really equipped to teach.

“I’m barely equipped to be a mother of four, they have taught me a lot, but I’m not a great teacher, and this one I need to get reading,” said Kittrell of her daughter. “She just benefited so much from that in-person learning with her teacher and was in such a good place in the spring and I feel like we really slipped.”

Lauren Heft thinks about the safety of her two kids and the community. She wants the school board to put safety first and to follow the recommendations from Franklin County Public Health (FCPH).

“We’re trying to get this thing under control so we can go back to a more normal life,” said Heft.

FCPH recommends schools move to remote learning until the county has seen four weeks of declining COVID-19 cases.

“I think once the county’s board of health recommendations support some sort of in-person learning, parents definitely should have a choice,” said Heft.

Board members said there is no perfect plan on how to re-open during this pandemic, adding whatever decision they made would have made left some parents unhappy.