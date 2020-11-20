Dublin City Schools moving to remote learning for middle and high school students

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Dublin schools are moving from hybrid to remote learning for high and middle school students starting Monday, Nov. 30.

In a note to parents Friday, Superintendent Todd Hoadley said the move comes as a result of increasing COVID-19 cases in the area and Franklin County being designated as purple on the state’s public health advisory system.

Elementary and preschool students will remain in hybrid learning. And Hoadley said that some specialized programs that require in-person services may remain in operation at the middle and high school levels.

Remote learning will continue until the end of December. Hoadley said the hope is to return to hybrid learning in January, with that being decided in about four weeks.

The school system had switched to hybrid learning on Sept. 21 and in October delayed a move to students being in schools full time.