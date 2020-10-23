Dublin City Schools continues hybrid learning model for remainder of first -semester

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – Dublin schools will remain in the hybrid learning model for the remainder of the first semester, according to school officials.

Dublin City Schools says all students, in grades K-12, will continue their education through the hybrid learning model due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases. The decision was announced Friday afternoon.

Dublin schools began the hybrid learning model Sept. 21, and the first semester ends Dec. 18.

“As the Board of Education stated in August, our goal is and will continue to be, returning all of our students back to ‘full in-person instruction.’ Both academically and emotionally, this is imperative for our students. There are multiple examples of school districts in Ohio which have successfully implemented the ‘full in-person’ learning model with 3 feet social distancing. We will continue to collaborate and learn from them.”

The second semester begins for students on Jan. 5, and parents can stay informed by visiting the COVID-19 online dashboard.