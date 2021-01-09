Dublin City Schools begin return to hybrid learning

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Dublin City School System is working toward returning some students to a hybrid learning model.

Middle school students who chose in-person learning for the second semester will return to hybrid learning — a mix of in-person and virtual attendance created at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic — on Monday, January 11.

Students with last names A-K will attend school in the mornings from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and students with last names L-Z will attend school in the afternoons from 12:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Also Monday, the school board plans to formalize hybrid learning for high school students to begin January 19.

All students who have chosen the Remote Learning Academy option for the second semester will continue virtually.

Seven of the district’s elementary schools will return to their normal start times on Monday.

This applies to students enrolled in Depp, Glacier Ridge, Chapman, Indian Run, Scottish Corners, Thomas, and Olde Sawmill schools.

Students with last names A-K will attend elementary school from 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. and those with last names L-Z will attend from 1 p.m.-4 p.m.