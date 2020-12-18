Dublin City Schools announced its learning modes for second semester

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Dublin City Schools announced its learning modes for their second school semester.

School administration says the second semester will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 5 for all students in the district.

“We understand many in our community would prefer our middle and high school students be back in the classroom for in-person learning.

Throughout this pandemic, that has been the goal of Dublin City Schools as well. We want all of our students in the classroom, learning in person from one of the best teaching staffs in the country as soon as possible,” this is a statement from district administration to the parents.

Dublin schools say it will continue to monitor data and other factors with health physicians during winter break.

Learning modes are as follows:

Elementary

Continue hybrid on Jan. 5

Middle School

Begin remote on Jan. 5

Transition to hybrid on Jan. 11

High School