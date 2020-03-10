Dublin cancels St. Patrick’s Day Parade and delays Link Bridge opening due to coronavirus

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — The City of Dublin announced Tuesday afternoon it is canceling its annual St. Patrick’s Day parade is delaying the opening celebration for its new pedestrian bridge.

The following statement was released by the city:

The City of Dublin takes great pride in conducting safe community events, such as the upcoming State of the City, Dublin Link Bridge opening, St. Patrick’s Day Parade, and associated celebrations like the street party at Fado Pub & Kitchen at Bridge Park. The City of Dublin is a full partner with our local public health agencies and the State of the Ohio in working to help minimize the community spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). At a media conference today, March 10th, Governor Mike DeWine said: “A gathering of people in a close area even if it’s outside, experts believe that this should not take place. The same would be true with parades.”

The State of the Ohio Health Department and Governor DeWine all assume community spread is now present. The State’s goal is to slow down or reduce community spread of the coronavirus.

“Public and employee safety is our highest priority,” said Dublin City Manager Dana McDaniel. “We feel it necessary to be a leader in the region to help minimize the spread of the corona virus. We will be cancelling our events this week, including the State of the City event at The Exchange at Bridge Park, the Dublin Link opening and the St. Patrick’s Day Parade. We will still produce the State of the City which will be video-taped and published on our website and our social media platforms.

The Dublin Link Bridge opening planned for Friday, March 13, will be postponed. We anticipate the bridge to be a significant Dublin attraction. The City will open the bridge at a later date to be determined.

Per the State of the Ohio’s recommendation the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade is cancelled.

Consistent with the State’s recommendation to avoid large gatherings, the city will revoke the special event permit for the Fado Street Party. Fado Bar & Kitchen will remain open.