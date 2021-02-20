Dublin area offers support to restaurant dealing with racist harassment

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – The owner of a local restaurant said he’s been receiving racist phone calls for years. Now, the surrounding community is stepping up and showing its support.

Vishal Patel opened up the Curry Up restaurant near Dublin in 2016.

He said that shortly after, in 2017, he started receiving phone calls ranging for innocent prank calls to violent, racist, disturbing ones.

Over the last four years, Patel said he received about 10 to 12 calls a month, reporting the especially disturbing ones to Columbus Police.

He initially didn’t want to speak out about this, but after a customer witnessed a call and shared what they heard online, Patel said the community has been coming in and offering its support in all kinds of ways.

Despite that, he said the positive attention has also brought more of the negative attention, at a time where his business needs to focus on doing its best.

“Just last Sunday, we had 18-23 phone calls and each one was between three to five minutes, tying up our phone lines during our busy hours for dinner,” Patel said. “So during the pandemic, that’s kind of really annoying because our life line is phone calls and online orders right now.”