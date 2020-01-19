Dublin announces date for new pedestrian bridge opening

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — A new pedestrian bridge over the Scioto River in Dublin is set to open in March.

The City of Dublin announced the new bridge will open with a celebration and dedication on March 13.

The S-shaped suspension bridge will be 169 feet high, 760 feet long, and 14 feet wide with a total of 43 suspension cables.

The bridge will link the east and west sides of the river, connecting Dublin’s historic district with the future Riverside Crossing Park and the Bridge Park mixed-use development.

The city approved a budget of $22.75 million for the bridge in September 2016. Construction on the bridge began in February 2017.

“We couldn’t be prouder to open this pedestrian and bicycle bridge over the Scioto River, which has been a vision of the Dublin community and Dublin City Council for decades,” says Megan O’Callaghan, Deputy City Manager/Chief Operating Officer on the Dublin website. “We know the end result is something Dublin residents can be extremely proud of. From the sleek main tower and suspension design to the S-shaped bridge deck and special lighting features, this is truly a unique bridge that will serve as one of Dublin’s defining City icons.”

The March 13 event is scheduled to run from 7 to 11 p.m. at the West Plaza, 90 North High Street. The city’s traditional St. Patrick’s Day parade will be held the next day.

“We are especially glad the bridge will be open in time for this year’s Greenest, Grandest St. Patrick’s Day parade,” says Alison LeRoy, City of Dublin Director of Community Events. “In the heart of Downtown Dublin, the bridge will provide a safe and convenient way for Bridge Park residents and those who park in the Bridge Park garages to walk to the parade.”

Click here for more information about the bridge.