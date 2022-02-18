COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Designer Brands Inc. is investing $2 million in a Black-owned footwear factory.

The Columbus-based retailer, best known for its DSW stores, is partnering with footwear designer D’Wayne Edwards and the Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design in Michigan to help launch the JEMS by Pensole brand and production facility in that state.

The shoes produced by JEMS will be designed by the school’s graduate students and sold exclusively through DSW.

“The footwear industry needs more diversity,” Edwards said in a news release. “The partnership we are entering into with Designer Brands and DSW is a new business model that truly empowers the consumer to influence the industry toward that goal.”

According to the release, fewer than 5% of employees in design industries are Black. Designer Brands CEO Roger Rawlins said the goal is for JEMS, backed with the company’s investment, to create more opportunities.

JEMS stands for Jan Ernst Matzeliger Studio, named for Black footwear pioneer Jan Ernst Matzeliger. In 1883, he patented a machine that helped shape the upper part of shoes.

Edwards, Pensole Lewis’ president, spent more the 30 years designing footwear for L.A. Gear, Nike and the Jordan brand and founded the Pensole Design Academy in Oregon in 2010.

Pensole Lewis College of Design is the first and only historically Black college in Michigan. It’s also the only one in the country with a focus on design. It previously was known as the Lewis College of Business, which operated from 1939 to 2013.

It is reopening in May as the Pensole Lewis College of Design.

The school, which is on the campus of the College for Creative Studies in Detroit, will offer programs in design, sustainability, business and STEM for Black creatives interested in an array of industries, according to its website.

Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) has almost 700 retail stores in North America under the DSW, The Shoe Company and Shoe Warehouse brands. It also designs and manufactures footwear and accessories through its Camuto Group division. Those products are sold in more than 5,400 stores worldwide.

