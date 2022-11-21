QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, high 44

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 25

Tuesday: Milder sunshine, high 49

Wednesday: Mainly sunny, high 52

Thursday: Increasing clouds, high 53

Friday: Rain showers, high 47

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

High pressure dominates our forecast to kick off the workweek, giving us clear skies and dry conditions for the next several. Highs today will top out in the middle 40s, which is still a few degrees shy of normal, but much milder than we have been over the last several days. We will be breezy, and even a bit gusty at times this afternoon, with gusts as high as 30 MPH.

That breeze dies down going into Tuesday, when we’ll see mainly sunny skies, and highs slightly milder, topping out in the upper 40s to near 50.

By Wednesday, temperatures will be right near normal, and even a few degrees above it, with highs topping out in the lower 50s. The weather will be ideal for the big travel day out ahead of Thanksgiving, with dry weather continuing through the middle of the workweek.

For Thanksgiving Day, we’ll see temperatures sticking in the lower 50s, and cloud cover starting to increase throughout the day. Model trends keep us dry throughout most of the day, with showers arriving, first in the southwest, late and overnight into Friday.

We will be looking at shower activity throughout Friday, with highs dropping back slightly, into the upper 40s.

-McKenna