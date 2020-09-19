Drug overdoses spike, Franklin health dept. holds Narcan event

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Franklin County Public Health is reporting a spike in drug overdoses in the last 24 hours.

The health department said 32 people overdosed in the last 24 hours, making the announcement the same day it held a pop-up Narcan event in Columbus.

The pop-up event Saturday was offering Narcan for Ohioans in efforts to save more lives.

Volunteers from Franklin County Public Health handed out free Narcan near Lockbourne Drive.

“Public health is urging anyone who uses drugs and their friends and family members to take steps to protect health by having naloxone on hand, using fentanyl test strips, and not using alone,” the health department stated in a statement announcing the overdoses. “If anyone is witnessing or experiencing a suspected overdose, call 9-1-1 immediately.”

Public health coordinator Vincent Darling said a lot of the drug overdoses have been happening by Lockbourne and it’s why they targeted that area.

Additionally, they had the React Team on hand to help people get into treatment if they needed help.

“We’re seeing COVID is having a big effect on that mental health,” Darling said. “We’re having some programs not being able to run like they usually do. Some in-person treatment and counseling isn’t available. It’s just a really hard time.”

Franklin County Public Health will have more pop-up events in the future.

Residents seeking treatment can find a list of ADAMH providers here.

For free mail order Narcan or more information on the opiate epidemic, click here.