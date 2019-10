Dropoff locations for this Saturday’s National Drug Take Back Initative

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — In conjunction with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, area law enforcement organizations will be participating in this weekend’s National Drug Take Back Initiative.

The initiative seeks to keep unused, unneeded, or expired prescription drugs off the streets and out of the hands of the wrong people.

Unused and unneeded prescription drugs will be accepted Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and can be dropped off at any of the locations listed below:

OHIO STATE HIGHWAY PATROL, VEERN RIFFE GOVERNMENT BUILDING LOBBY AREA, 77 SOUTH HIGH ST., COLUMBUS, OH, 43215

COLUMBUS DIVISION OF POLICE, COLUMBUS HEALTH DEPARTMENT, 240 PARSONS AVE., COLUMBUS, OH, 43215

OHIO STATE HIGHWAY PATROL, OHIO DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY ATRIUM LOBBY, 1970 WEST BROAD ST., COLUMBUS, OH, 43223

BEXLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT, BEXLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT DAWN OVERLY, 559 NORTH CASSINGHAM ROAD, BEXLEY, COLUMBUS, OH, 43209

MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP POLICE DEPARTMENT, MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP POLICE DEPARTMENT PARKING LOT, REAR OF FIRE STATION 132, 2455 AGLER ROAD, COLUMBUS, OH, 43224

UPPER ARLINGTON DIVISION OF POLICE, UPPER ARLINGTON POLICE DIVISION MUNICIPAL SERVICES CENTER, 3600 TREMONT ROAD, UPPER ARLINGTON, OH, 43221

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP POLICE DEPARTMENT, FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP POLICE DEPT., 2193 FRANK RD., COLUMBUS, OH, 43223

FRANKLIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE, KROGER, 3637 S. HIGH ST., COLUMBUS, OH, 43207

MINERVA PARK POLICE DEPARTMENT, MINERVA PARK POLICE DEPARTMENT MINERVA PARK COMMUNITY BUILDING, 2829 MINERVA LAKE RD., COLUMBUS, OH, 43231

FRANKLIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE, KROGER 300 S. HAMILTON RD., GAHANNA, OH, 43230

WORTHINGTON DIVISION OF POLICE, WORTHINGTON DIVISION OF POLICE, 6555 WORTHINGTON GALLENA RD., COLUMBUS, OH, 43085

FRANKLIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE, KROGER, 4656 CEMETERY RD., HILLIARD, OH, 43026

SHARON TOWNSHIP POLICE DEPARTMENT, SHARON TOWNSHIP POLICE DEPARTMENT, 95 E. WILSON BRIDGE ROAD, WORTHINGTON, OH, 43085

GROVE CITY POLICE, GROVE CITY PD DRUG DROPBOX, 3360 PARK ST., GROVE CITY, OH, 43123

HILLIARD DIVISION OF POLICE, HILLIARD DIVISION OF POLICE, 5171 NORTHWEST PARKWAY, HILLIARD, OH, 43026

FRANKLIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE, KROGER, 55 W. SCHROCK RD., WESTERVILLE, OH, 43081

PERRY TOWNSHIP POLICE DEPARTMENT, PERRY TOWNSHIP POLICE DEPARTMENT, 7125 SAWMILL ROAD, DUBLIN, OH, 43016

GROVEPORT POLICE DEPT., GROVEPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT, 5690 CLYDE MOORE DR., GROVEPORT, OH, 43125

DUBLIN POLICE, DUBLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT HEADQUARTERS ENTER ON DRIVE WEST OF TRAFFIC CIRCLE, EXIT AT TRAFFIC CIRCLE, 6565 COMMERCE PKWY., DUBLIN, OH, 43017

FRANKLIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE, KROGER, 7100 HOSPITAL DRIVE, DUBLIN, OH, 43017

FRANKLIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE, KROGER, 6095 GENDER RD., CANAL WINCHESTER, OH, 43110

Use this link to search for other dropoff locations.