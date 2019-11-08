Drivers say Uber taking bigger cut of paycheck

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ride share services are very popular around central Ohio especially on weekends, but Uber drivers say even with high demand for their services, their pockets are not seeing any gains.

“We’re out here to drive for our families, and Uber has pretty much in the past two and a half years taken from our pocket and put into their pocket,” said Uber Driver David Chinn.

For five years David Chinn has worked as an Uber driver in Columbus, and in the past two years he said he spends more time in his car to take care of his family.

He also said he’s seen Uber take more money away from him.

“If you go less than three miles, the passenger gets charged 11 to 12 dollars and we get paid $3.25,” said Chinn.

That means in that case Uber took nearly 70 percent of the fare.

Chinn added in this new Uber climate they have to work at the airport, the Short North, and on campus for more than half the day to take home a decent wage after paying for gas. He said this hasn’t always been the case.

“When I first started, I was working less than 8 hours a day,” said Chinn. “Now I’m working 12.”

He’s not alone.

“I have to put in 14 to 15 hours a day to make the same amount I used to make in like 10 hours,” said T. Jason Yayla.

Yayla said it’s because Uber changed its pay scale.

“We used to get about 60 percent of the ride or 65 percent, now we barely get like 50 to 55 percent.”

Here are the breakdown one of his ride.

“This is October 24, airport pickup. I got paid $16.82 for a ride and the ride paid $34.57 total, and Uber receives $15.34. So, I made a dollar more than Uber,” said Yayla.

NBC4 did reach out to Uber to get some clarification on what’s going on, as of now our calls and emails have not been returned.