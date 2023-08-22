LICK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) – A school bus driver was injured after a crash in Lick Township n Jackson County Tuesday.

The Jackson post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened on State Route 93 and McCarty Lane at approximately 8:30 a.m.

The 2023 Thomas Built school bus was driven by a 58-year-old Jackson woman, with a bus passenger aide, a 41-year-old Jackson woman, on board, and was traveling north on SR-93. A 2014 Toyota Tundra pick-up truck, driven by an 81-year-old McArthur man, was driving west on McCarty Lane when it failed to yield onto SR-93, police said. The pick-up then hit the right rear of the bus, according to the OSHP.

The bus driver suffered a minor injury due to the crash.

The driver of the pick-up truck was cited for failure to yield.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is the second school bus accident reported in the central Ohio region on Tuesday morning. Police said a Northwestern Local Schools district bus in Clark County was hit by a Honda. One student was ejected from the bus and pronounced dead at the scene, and more than 20 other students were injured.