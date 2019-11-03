Driver in Saturday’s I-270 pursuit charged

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The driver who led several police departments on a high-speed chase along I-270 Saturday afternoon has been officially charged.

Kyle F. Price, 22, of Reynoldsburg, allegedly stole a flatbed truck with a washing machine strapped to the back, leading officers on a chase that started in Gahanna, traveled along I-270 north, and ended on Route 33 in Marysville.

Price has been charged with felonious assault, aggravated vehicular assault, failure to comply/fleeing, and OVI.

He is currently being held in the Tri-County Jail.

When the vehicle entered the city of Marysville, the suspect crossed the median on Route 33 to avoid stop sticks, traveling west on the eastbound side of the road, OSHP said in a statement.

The vehicle then returned to the westbound side of Route 33, where it struck two police vehicles, a Marysville Police cruiser and an OSHP vehicle, according to OSHP.

An OSHP trooper in the vehicle, Sgt. Rustun Schack, of Columbus Post, was treated for minor injuries and released.

According to court records, Price pled guilty to domestic violence in 2016. He also has numerous traffic cases from 2018, most involving failure to reinstate his license or driving under a suspended license.