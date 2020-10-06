Driver in road-rage incident during I-270 parade says he fired out of fear of his safety

The semi pulled over onto the side of the road was the victim in a shooting during a political rally.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The person accused of firing a gun at a semi in a road-rage incident on Interstate 270 was ordered Tuesday at his arraignment to stay away from firearms.

Todd Crawford, 58, of Homer, Ohio, has been charged with discharging a firearm on prohibited premises, a felony.

But he told police that he fired out of fear for his safety.

On Saturday morning, Crawford was driving a pickup truck on I-270 north in the Hilliard area. According to an affidavit filed by Hilliard police, Crawford said he was taking part in a political parade and that the driver of the semi was taunting people in the parade when the semi struck Crawford’s pickup.

Crawford said he attempted to get in front of the semi to make it stop, but when the semi did not, he shot into the cab out of fear for his safety. Police say Crawford used a .45-caliber handgun.

The semi driver pulled off the road and contacted police. Crawford fled but later turned himself in.

According to the affidavit, the semi driver admitted to taunting those in the parade but denied striking Crawford’s pickup.

At that time on Saturday morning, a miles-long parade of vehicles was circling I-270 in support of President Donald Trump. Police reports do make it clear whether Crawford was participating in the parade.

Crawford will next appear in Franklin County Municipal Court on Oct. 13 for a preliminary hearing. His bond was set at $250,000, and it was not immediately known if he had posted it.