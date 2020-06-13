Driver in life-threatening condition after rollover crash in Athens County

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one-vehicle crash on Radford Rd., which left one person in life-threatening condition

At approximately 6:57 p.m., a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu operated by 42-year-old Sunny Mash of New Marshfield was traveling north on Radford Rd. and failed to maintain control. The vehicle drove off the right side of the road, struck a culvert, a mailbox, and overturned. Mash sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown by MedFlight to Grant Hospital.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. The crash is still under investigation.

Troopers on scene were assisted by The Richland Area Volunteer Fire Department, and Athens County EMS.

