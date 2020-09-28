Driver in crash that killed deputy had previously lost control of semi on freeway

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The driver of a dump truck involved in a crash Friday that caused the death of a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy has other driving offenses that include losing control of a semi truck on a Central Ohio freeway.

The driver, Ray Parks, 51, has faced multiple traffic offenses in the past 10 years in Franklin County Municipal Court. Among them was a charge of failure of control a semi along Interstate 270 at its intersection with I-71 near Grove City.

No one was injured in that accident, in June 2016. Parks paid $152 in fines and court fees.

Investigators with the Ohio State Highway Patrol say Parks was driving a dump truck Friday afternoon along eastbound U.S. 33 near Canal Winchester when he lost control after his front left tire went flat. The truck went across the median and struck five vehicles in the westbound lanes.

One of the vehicles struck was driven by Angela Kane, a 51-year-old who worked in the main jail for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. She lived in Logan and was on her way to work.

No charges have been filed yet related to the crash. The dump truck belongs to SNH Trucking and Hauling. An attorney for the company said he could not comment while the investigation is pending.