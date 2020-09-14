Driver flown to Grant after rollover accident in Hocking Hills

LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — A driver who tried to pass another car on a double yellow line ended up rolling his car instead, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Kenny Pinkstock Jr., of Lancaster, was driving a 2002 Ford F-250 on State Route 664 near Hideaway Hills when he attempted to pass on a double yellow line, patrol officers said in a media release.

Pinkstock drove off the left side of the road and struck an embankment and a mailbox. The truck overturned onto its top in the middle of the road.

Medics flew Pinkstock to Grant Medical Center for serious injuries. His passenger had minor injuries and was treated at the scene, the release said.

On the scene were troopers from Athens Post, Hocking County EMS, Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, Fairfield County Sheriff, and Marion Township Fire Department.

The crash is under investigation, the release concluded.